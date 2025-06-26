After Chris Pratt Posted His List Of ‘Essentials,’ His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Roasted Him

After Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split in 2018, the Jurassic World actor met Katherine Schwarzenegger through her mother, Maria Shriver. According to their relationship timeline , months of dating led to the pair announcing their engagement in January 2019, which was followed by a Montecito wedding. Now, they have three kids. So, when the actor shared his list of “essentials” he had in his life, you better believe his wife hilariously roasted him about something that caught her attention.

Chris Pratt has plenty of things to be grateful for both professionally and personally. While he’s got upcoming projects like the 2026 movie release , Mercy, he also has a loving wife, one son from his first marriage, and three kids whom he shares with Katherine Schwarzenegger. With all that in mind, he listed his top ten “essentials” he couldn’t live without on Instagram, and take a look at where his family falls:

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) A photo posted by on

I can understand and laugh at Chris Pratt taking a seriously practical approach with his “essentials” list since you really can't live without oxygen and organs. The air we breathe, our organs, blood, gravity, a higher power, and food & water are, of course, important.

However, Katherine Schwarzenegger hilariously roasted her hubby about the order of his “essentials” and highlighted something that many other Instagram users noticed too:

Can’t wait for all the things you’re going to have to do to make up for the order of this list!

Not listing your wife and kids first is a bold choice. Believe me, I get listing your bodily functions first, as you can’t be there for your family without your health. However, the NFL comes before “My wife and kids?” Now, that’s a Fever Pitch moment if I ever heard one. Now I need to see Katherine Schwarzenegger’s own list of what Chris Pratt will have to do to get out of this one.

Now, Chris Pratt has not ignored his wife and the comments from others about the order of his “essentials” list. The Parks and Recreation actor made sure to clarify what’s truly at the top of his list that remedies any concerns we might have had at first:

Family first, always. Don’t overthink a fun post please!

Ok, we won’t overthink it. Chris Pratt has used his social media to show how much he loves his family. Whether he goes into full girl dad mode for his daughters or brings his first son, Jack, to set , he is absolutely a loving father.

Not to mention, Chris Pratt never shies away from showing his wife love online. Ahead of their second anniversary in 2021, The Electric State actor listed his favorite things about Schwarzenegger , like "her laugh," “her smile, her patience, her fortitude, her devotion as a mother, as a wife, her faith.” Then, for their fifth wedding anniversary in 2024, Pratt shared sweet words to his “honey” and said, “I thank God for you every day.” Now, that’s a husband who genuinely cherishes his partner and isn’t afraid to let the world know.

Katherine Schwarzenegger was totally boss for roasting her husband’s order of “essentials.” Then again, Chris Pratt made sure to clarify that his family is truly #1 on his list, so we can cut him some slack on that.