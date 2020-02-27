Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Legal Battle Has Now Dragged In Paul Bettany

According to Page Six, several text messages alleged to be sent from Johnny Depp to Paul Bettany in 2013-2014 were read aloud in court today as part of the pre-trial review for The Sun libel case. Depp was in the room as the texts were read. They included, as Page Six wrote from the court records, "Let’s burn Amber" and "Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f–k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead." Those texts were reportedly sent by Depp to Bettany on November 6, 2013. In May 2014, Depp reportedly texted this to Bettany: