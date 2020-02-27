How The Invisible Man’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen Found The Mad Mental Space Of The Titular Villain

What was really interesting was doing an awful lot of research into personality disorder, and into narcissism. I saw this really interesting, well, it's actually a really disturbing interview with this woman that had been in this relationship with a narcissist, and she was saying that the worst thing for a narcissist... If you leave them, the rage and revenge that comes with it is incredible. Because it's to do with, 'You hurt me! How dare you hurt me!' That for me was the driving force of why Adrian does what he does.