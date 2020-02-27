How The Ghostbusters Franchise Paid Respect To Star Harold Ramis On Anniversary Of His Death

Actor Harold Ramis passed away on February 24, 2014 at the age of 69. The actor, comedian, writer, director and producer left his stamp on more than one Hollywood classic, but he’s probably best known as one of the stars and co-writers of Ivan Reitman’s 1984 film Ghostbusters. So on the anniversary of Harold Ramis’ death, and with a new Ghostbusters movie on the way, the franchise paid its respects to the man behind Dr. Egon Spengler. Take a look: