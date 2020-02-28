Parasite's Peach Scene Was Based On A Real Thing That Happened To Bong Joon-Ho's Friend

Bong Joon-ho revealed this detail during a Reddit Q&A where fans could ask him anything. In the thread, another fan pointed out that they noticed the presence of peaches in his 2003 film Memories of Murder. While answering questions to fans, Bong also talked about how he didn’t realize there are big rocks in both Parasite and his 2009 movie Mother. The director has actually been making movies for twenty years, if you’re just discovering his filmmaking. Some common threads are sure to come up.