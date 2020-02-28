Avengers: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Battle With Captain America’s Team

It's a quiet time in The Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. As such, the rabid fanbase has no other choice but to wait for new information and reflect on the events of Phase Three. Luckily, there's always new information coming from Marvel Studios, including plot points and concept art that ultimately fell to the wayside. One of those includes an additional battle with Captain America's team early on in Avengers: Infinity War.