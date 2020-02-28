Pixar’s Onward Will Screen A Simpsons Short Film Beforehand

When Disney purchased 20th Century Fox last year, The Simpsons was among the many properties that came with the deal. The creative minds behind the long-running animated sitcom have poked some fun at the Mouse House since then, but the company has made it abundantly clear that the show is a Disney offering now. The Simpsons is available to watch on Disney+, and now it has this Pixar synergy going with the short film Playdate With Destiny, which stars the youngest member of the Simpsons family, Maggie.