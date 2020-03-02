How The Bachelor Influenced Cathy Yan's Bird Of Prey DC Pitch

Ahead of its release, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (as it was rebranded) was hyped up to be something wholly unique for the superhero genre. The movie definitely brings something new to the table for the DCEU, as well as the genre as a whole. Unfortunately, it failed to over perform at the box office when compared to other blockbusters like Wonder Woman or Aquaman. We'll just have to see if a sequel ends up being green lit, as Birds of Prey's ending surely sets up a few possible spinoffs for its cast of femme fatales.