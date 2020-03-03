Connected Trailer: Chris Miller And Phil Lord's Spider-Verse Follow-Up Is All About Family

The unlucky family that has to deal with this sentient menace is the Mitchells, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time as their daughter Katie (Jacobson) is about to leave home for film school. But instead of flying, like any normal kid ready to leave the nest, her parents Rick (McBride) and Linda (Rudolph) decide that it’d be a cool idea to pack up the family and drive cross-country to deposit their eager young girl themselves.