Rami Malek Helped Work On His No Time To Die Character Way Before He Was Ever Confirmed

In the early phases of what we’ve come to know as No Time To Die, the interest in casting Academy Award winner Rami Malek as the film’s villain was pretty heated. What looked like a pipe dream eventually became an example of persistence paying off, as Malek was eventually won over by the film’s promise. Something that, as we’ve now discovered, may have come from the actor getting to work on the story before he was even confirmed as part of the cast.