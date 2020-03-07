Why The Eternals Was The Perfect Comic For The MCU To Adapt Next

To use James Gunn’s 2014 hit space odyssey as another fitting example, there was once a time when literally no one knew (or cared) about a little comic book called Guardians of the Galaxy, but since the interstellar vigilantes made their MCU debut, not only are they some of the most beloved comic book characters around the world, but they would set a unique tone that subsequent films of the same kind would hope to capture, even within the MCU itself. At this moment I have no way of knowing what sort of precedent the Eternals movie will set for cinema, but I would not be surprised if it is cited as a source of comparison in some capacity in coming years.