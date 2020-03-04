The New Mutants’ Rating Has Finally Been Revealed

The official rating for The New Mutants comes to us from FilmRatings.com, which is automatically updated once the MPAA gives its official ratings/reasoning behind each new release. The vast majority of comic book movies are indeed PG-13, although there has been a push for R rated content in the past few years. And given how Josh Boone will lean into horror tropes in The New Mutants, many were hoping it would be following in the footsteps of Deadpool and Logan. Alas, the movie will instead be able to attract a wider audience.