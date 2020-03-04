It Looks Like Matt Reeves Is Trying To Give Us A Batman Movie Unlike Any We've Ever Seen

That being said, remember that when Batman first hit the scene, the Batmobile looked like an average car one could stumble across in 1939. It wasn’t even black; Bruce Wayne was driving around in a red automobile, and while that color was dropped in later stories, it wouldn’t be until 1941 that the car would finally be called the Batmobile and gain its Bat-look. So while there’s definitely a modern aesthetic to this new Batmobile, as there should be, it also calls to mind the lower profile that Batman kept while driving around in his earliest adventures. Plus, considering that The Batman is reportedly set in Bruce Wayne’s second year of being a vigilante, it makes sense that his car wouldn’t look as elaborate.