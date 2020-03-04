How Ben Affleck's Basketball Movie The Way Back Ended Up With An R Rating

It was the language in the script that Brad had written. I will admit that I ran with that. What happened was when Ben and I decided to make the movie, and we took it to Toby Emmerich at Warner Bros., we just said ‘I know you guys don’t make these kind of movies. But it’s something we really want to make. Would you finance the film for us?’ And he read the script that we gave him, he ran numbers with whoever runs numbers at the studio, and he said ‘If you can do it for this number, go make the movie and I’ll see you at the premiere.’