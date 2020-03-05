Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Novel Reveals A Crazy New Fact About Rey's Father

So rather than Palpatine hooking up with a woman and having a son the old fashioned away, his “son” came to be through cloning. This isn’t the first time an offspring has been come to be like this in a galaxy far, far away. Remember, when Jango Fett agreed to be the template for the Republic’s clone army on Kamino, as part of his payment, he received an unaltered clone who aged normally, and that’s how we got Boba Fett. Oh, and let’s not forget that former Supreme Leader Snoke also ended up being a clone.