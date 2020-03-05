Invisible Man Star Elisabeth Moss Admits She Looked ‘Dumb’ Filming The Movie

There’s a stunt person. I wish I could continue this myth that I somehow did [stuff] by myself. The hardest thing is that when you actually do some of the stuff it looks really dumb in real life. You know with that sheet scene when he’s stepping on the sheets, I can’t describe to you how stupid that looks in real life. It’s like two feet things on sticks. It’s like a Charlie Chaplin movie, yes with the bread rolls. And I’m pulling the sheet and he’s going ‘clunk, clunk’ and you’re trying to act like this is one of the most terrifying things you’ve ever seen. That’s the challenge.