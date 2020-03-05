Watch Scarlett Johansson Try To Spoil Black Widow's Action In New Set Video

Among the blockbuster franchises in Hollywood, films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe manage to be the most secretive, while also being the subjects of the most intense speculation (sorry Star Wars, but a lot about The Rise of Skywalker was leaked online in advance). Everyone involved in these productions (sans maybe Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo) keeps a tight lid on things, lest any secrets get out. But what happens when a master spy is involved? Watch below as Scarlett Johansson tries to spoil Black Widow’s action in a new set video.