Why Ben Affleck Liked Filming Batman V Superman More Than Justice League

As Ben Affleck laid out, at some point he just lost his enthusiasm and passion for keeping the Batman train going, and that he felt it was better that someone work on The Batman for whom it was their “dream come true.” Affleck also noted last month that Justice League played a role in sapping his Batman interest, and that when he showed someone his script for The Batman, they were worried he’d drink himself to death if he reprised the Caped Crusader.