Bad Boys For Life Is Now The First Movie Of 2020 To Hit This Box Office Milestone

It’s not really a surprise that Bad Boys For Life would be the first film to hit $200 million this year. When it hit theaters on January 17, fans and critics alike responded positively. The general consensus has been that the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led action thriller was the perfect reboot for the beloved franchise. And that’s been reflected at the worldwide box office. With $406.9 million thus far, it’s currently the top-grossing film of the year by a sizable margin -- it has more than $100 million over the second highest-grossing movie (Sonic) and nearly double the second runner-up (Dolittle).