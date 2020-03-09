Oscar Nominee And Game Of Thrones Actor Max Von Sydow Is Dead At 90

While it's always sad to see a Hollywood great pass away, when you look back at the actor's incredible filmography that is both massive and massively varied, it's almost difficult to be upset. You have to believe the man played every role he ever wanted and no matter what sort of movies you love, Von Sydow had an impact on them. If he were still with us he'd probably still be making movies, and one can always wonder what we'll miss, but there is plenty of work out there for fans looking to remember.