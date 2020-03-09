Knives Out Fans Notice Awesome Detail In Christopher Plummer’s Portrait

Sharp eyes will notice that we did a little tweak to the painting. It's been very stern through the whole thing, and at the end, he's got a little bit of a smile towards Ana. So, if you saw that the first time and thought you were crazy, you're not crazy. That's just a nice little 'you did it, kid.' And her reactions a little more ambiguous than that, like 'What did you just put me through?' Rightly so.