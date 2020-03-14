5 Things That Don’t Make Sense About Coming To America

Instead of the window facing a brick wall as the landlord mentioned, and as the initial tour did reveal, we see from the outside that the room has a view of the street and even a balcony, (well, fire escape, technically) from which Akeem shouts praises of America down to some very rude locals. I do not find it likely that any of their neighbors would have allowed him and Semmi to use their own fire escape, especially for this purpose, so unless this building has some Hogwarts-esque, shape-changing ability, it sounds to me like either the landlord exaggerated the severity of the room to meet Akeem’s wishes or the screenwriters made a flub.