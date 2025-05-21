Madelyn Cline And The Cast Of Outer Banks Revealed Their Favorite Continuity Errors From The Show, And I Can’t Stop Laughing

Listen, we all know that Outer Banks is known and loved for its over-the-top adventures, action that leads to John B. and his friends almost dying all the time and epic romances. So, sometimes, things can get very soapy or out of hand in terms of logic. However, the cast and fans know and love that about the show, as Madelyn Cline and some of her co-stars proved by hilariously calling out their favorite continuity errors and plot holes in the Netflix hit.

In celebration of OBX Season 5 being the final installment of the show, Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron, hopped on TikTok to interact with fans. She decided to ask them all what their favorite “continuity errors or plot holes” were in the show, before revealing her answer to the question:

In honor of Outer Banks 5 being the last season, let’s all share with the class our favorite continuity errors or plot holes. My personal favorite is when we took the ferry from Outer Banks to Chapel Hill. It’s giving invisible boat-mobile, but I digress.

@madelynclineagain Tell me everything that never made sense in obx i need to laugh ♬ original sound - maddie

In the text laid over the video, which you can see above, Cline also noted that Chapel Hill is in the middle of North Carolina, it’s landlocked, and you cannot take a ferry there. Therefore, that iconic ferry trip Sarah and John B. take in Season 1 (which you can stream with a Netflix subscription ) would not be possible. However, it certainly is fun.

Now, I knew the Outer Banks cast was down to clown about things like this. Back when Season 3 came out, they all took my question about when they really would have tapped out of this ongoing treasure hunt in stride and with a good sense of humor. However, they proved that fun mentality again in Cline’s comments, as Kiara actress Madison Bailey wrote:

hard to pick just one fr. um. our phones just pop up and work sometimes and other times we have no way to contact each other. it’s always funny.

That’s such a good point! The use of technology in this show is sporadic. However, these kids do seem like the types to forget or lose their phones, so maybe that’s what was going on. Overall, though, I love Bailey’s favorite plot hole.

Carlacia Grant, who plays Cleo, also weighed in on this topic, writing:

This is tough 😂 But it has to be taking a ship from OBX all the way to Morocco and only stopping for gas once

Literally, that’s such a fair point. The Outer Banks and Morocco are literally on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, so stopping for gas once seems unlikely. However, with some TV magic, it was possible.

Personally, when it comes to potential plot holes and continuity errors, I'm a big fan of how quickly the characters snap back from a serious injury. Like the fact that John B. was pushed off a very tall watch tower in Season 1 and only broke his wrist and had a concussion is great stuff.

Overall, I’m obsessed with these admissions from the cast, and I love how much fun they have with this wildly entertaining show, plot holes and all.