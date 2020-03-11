See How Johnny Depp Could Look As The Joker In 'Fantastic' Transformation

Johnny Depp does love eccentric roles. Two actors have already won Oscars for playing the Joker -- Heath Ledger and, just recently, Joaquin Phoenix. I can see the role appealing, it's just a matter of what DC wants to do with the Joker in the future. It hasn't even been a year since Phoenix played Joker in a universe separate from the DCEU of Suicide Squad, which showed Jared Leto in the role. At some point, we may have Joker overkill.