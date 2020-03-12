How The Hunt Stars And Filmmakers Feel About The Movie’s Deeply Ironic Delay

It’s actually impressive just how deep it ultimately goes, and while saying much more than that right now would be taking a trip into spoiler-ville, audiences only have a short while to wait before they can experience all the surprises the film has in store for themselves. Following six months of sitting on a shelf, The Hunt will be playing in theaters around the country starting this Friday – and you’ll definitely want to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the coming days as we dig further into the movie’s excellent ending and post more from my interviews with the cast and filmmakers.