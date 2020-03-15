Why Onward Is My New Favorite Pixar Movie, Despite Its Box Office Performance

But even with all those great MOMENTS that brought tears to my eyes, I want to say that almost the entire run time of Onward put tears in my eyes. To be fair, any movie about fathers and sons is going to make me cry. Like that great scene in Silver Linings Playbook, where the father is telling his son how “it’s all about us.” But just the mere idea of a story where two brothers want to bring their father back for JUST ONE MORE DAY made me feel entirely distressed thinking about that countdown clock on Ian's watch. And then by the end… well, I won’t spoil it for you if you haven’t seen it yet, but that ending is going to make me choke up every time I think about it. It’s that heartrending.