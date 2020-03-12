Colin Trevorrow’s Latest Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Celebrates How Many Women Are On The Crew

The best place for news about Jurassic World: Dominion over the last few weeks and months has been the Instagram account of director Colin Trevorrow. He's shared a lot of images from the set, and even used the account to reveal the film's subtitle. However, the most recent picture from the set of the new Jurassic World had less to do with the film and more to do with the people who make it happen. Or more specifically, the women who make it happen.