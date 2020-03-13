Disney Has Shut Down Production On The Little Mermaid Remake And More Movies

Leave a Comment
Hollywood is being hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, as not only are movies that were supposed to hit theaters being pushed back on the calendar, but projects that were in the midst of or gearing up to roll cameras have had to adjust their respective timetables. Case in point, Disney has announced that the live-action The Little Mermaid remake and six other movies have had their productions shut down.
Joining The Little Mermaid in being delayed are Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Alone, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk. The latter two movies were in preproduction, while the others were either close to beginning principal photography or in the middle of it. Here’s what Disney said in a statement (via THR):
While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time. We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible.
More to come…