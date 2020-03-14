Jurassic World: Dominion Shuts Down Filming, Here's How Much Money These Breaks Are Costing

If Jurassic Park's John "Spared No Expense" Hammond taught us anything, it's that money isn't more important than lives. (But also, invest in the GOOD ice cream.) Jurassic World: Dominion, the third movie in the Jurassic World franchise, just started filming but the worldwide coronavirus pandemic is already putting production on hiatus for at least a couple of weeks. The movie joins many others out there in pressing pause for safety, at the cost of a lot of money.