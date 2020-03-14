Cats Star Judi Dench Had A Purr-fect Response To Her Razzie Award Nomination

No, I haven't seen [Cats]. ... I didn’t read anything about the response to it, nor have I seen it. I’ve only seen a picture of myself [from the movie]. I once had a cat like that, called Carpet, and I didn’t realize that I was playing Carpet. I thought I was playing a kind of, you know, mangy old cat who didn’t have much fur who was at the end of her life. I didn’t realize I was this wonderful show cat.