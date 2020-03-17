Pixar's Soul: 6 Huge Questions After The New Trailer

Is Tina Fey’s Character Supposed To Be A Baby?

As the trailer shows, Joe Gardner’s soul runs in panic from The Great Beyond and ends up in The Great Before, which is a place where souls begin their journey and become who they are. How Soul explains it, The Great Before is where “new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.” By that estimation, this is the world that souls live in before they find themselves in their human bodies. This is where Joe meets 22 (Tina Fey), who is rejecting going to Earth. She then forms an unlikely friendship with Joe as he seems to try to convince her of Earth’s offerings. But for the time being, this concept is a little confusing. Does this mean if 22 decides to go to Earth she’ll do so in the form of a baby?