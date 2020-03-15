Uncut Gems Directors Explain How Howard Ratner Would Deal With Coronavirus Outbreak

I mean… what about that is wrong? Can’t you picture Howard doing all of this? First he’d see this whole thing as an opportunity and try some get rich quick schemes. Then he’d have some epiphany and briefly try to be a changed man, and then he would violate common sense and social distancing procedures to track down his mistress Julia, who, by the way, I’m sure would be getting up to some really ridiculous shit of her own. She would probably be going to concerts and clubs, mingling with tons of strangers, encountering someone with a cough, freaking out about how she probably got the virus, sobering up and then doing the same thing the next day.