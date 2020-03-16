After Disney+ Released Frozen II Early, Self-Quarantining Families Can't Thank Them Enough

With Frozen II only having been on Blu-ray for a couple weeks, Disney will likely be able to use this as an interesting test. With all of the studios new films making their way to Disney+, there was always a question of how the streaming service would impact the home video side of the business. To some extent that had to have been built into Disney's financial expectations, but how much will releasing Frozen II on Disney+ early hurt the bottom line of the Blu-ray business? And how much will that matter? Would releasing movies sooner on the platform result in more subscriptions to Disney+?