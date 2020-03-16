Save Mel Brooks! Actor And His Son Made A Coronavirus Promo That's Funny And Informative

While it’s sad to report that there are no new Mel Brooks movies on the horizon, and World War Z’s sequel has yet to resurrect itself, there’s still some good news. If you’re a fan of Mel Brooks, you can hear him reunite with Carl Reiner, Carol Burnett, and Betty White in their vocal cameos for Toy Story 4, which is currently available on Digital HD, as well as all physical media formats. Oh, and it recently went to Disney+ too, so if you want to catch that action, you can do so with a free 7-day trial!