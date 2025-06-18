Mel Brooks In A Spaceballs Sweatshirt Made The Internet's Week (And He Looks Amazing At 98)

After constantly pondering if a Spaceballs 2 would actually happen , fans like me jumped for joy a year ago when Josh Gad teased he was writing a script for the anticipated sequel . With Gad’s comedic talents and Mel Brooks’ signature parodying magic coming into play, the Schwartz is strong with this long-awaited film! So, when Brooks displayed a Spaceballs sweatshirt during Spaceballs 2 's hilarious teaser , it naturally made the internet’s week (and I've gotta say the EGOT winner looks amazing at 98).

Like Yogurt said in the original Mel Brooks movie , merchandising is important for a film's success. So, someone has already created their own merch with their fake popcorn bucket for Spaceballs 2 that needs to be a reality. I’m also still waiting to get my own Yogurt doll that adorably speaks, “May the Schwartz be with you!” However, Brooks was really already ahead of the merchandising game, wearing a “Spaceballs the Sweatshirt” sweatshirt at the end of the teaser that announced Spaceballs 2's upcoming release:

With this hilarious sweatshirt worn by the one and only Mel Brooks, I already have a feeling that Yogurt’s merchandising lair will make its way into the real world soon.

After seeing The Producers director wearing “Spaceballs the Sweatshirt," it deservingly made the internet’s week with plenty of X users chiming in with love, praise and questions about how to get this item of clothing:

Mel Brooks wearing a Spaceballs: The Sweatshirt sweatshirt lol love it - @Todd_Spence

Merchandising merchandising merchandising!!! Love Mel Brooks!!! 👏💖🐰🦄💯💖👏 - @tjx555

Where can I purchase one?! - @gorham_betsy

He is a comedy legend!!! - @Thp38

Damn. I haven't been a merch type of person in a long time, but a new space balls is something to look forward to and it might make me merch guy again. - @taggart_wyatt

I can already imagine a full flood of Spaceballs fans searching far and wide for this sweatshirt so they can wear it to the long-awaited sequel's premiere. May the Schwartz be with them on their quest to acquire more fan gear.

Another topic a few users tweeted about in reference to this video that I agree with is how amazing Mel Brooks looks at 98. You’d never know that the US Army vet is very close to being a century old.

Born in 1926, Brooks is an example of a director who made a really good movie on their first try with The Producers and then continued making a name for himself with comedy gold like Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, History of the World, Part 1, and, of course, Spaceballs. I’m honestly so happy that he is still with us, working and able to produce the space opera parody sequel fans have been waiting over three decades for. Clearly, timeless talent and a fantastic sense of humor are good ingredients for aging like fine wine.

The internet is going wild not only for Mel Brooks’ Spaceballs sequel sweatshirt, but for looking so amazing at 98. Based on the loving praises they have for the Silent Movie director, Spaceballs 2 will be a great time for fans to celebrate the movie that taught us about the power of the Schwartz and the ageless comedy legend who created it. By the time the space opera sequel hits theaters in 2027, I’m expecting merch galore to make its way to die-hard fans.