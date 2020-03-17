Birds Of Prey Is Hitting Homes Early Too, So Make Some Egg Sandwiches

It has obviously been a very eventful few days in the world news cycle. Concerns over COVID-19 have put people into self-quarantine, resulting in the entertainment industry coming to a screeching halt. Plenty of studios have pushed back their upcoming blockbusters from months to a year, while sets and theaters are being shut down indefinitely. But with audiences spending more time at home, Universal has opted to make its new releases available On Demand early. And now it looks like Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey is going to follow suit, and be available to watch from the comfort of your home.