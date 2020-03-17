Following F9 Delay, Fast And Furious Fans Spent Last Weekend Watching Hobbs And Shaw And Tweeting About It

So maybe Hobbs & Shaw isn't quite enough to keep Fast & Furious fans satiated for the foreseeable future. F9 was only a few weeks away, and now it's more than 52 weeks away. While most of the movies that have had to postpone release are just sitting in limbo waiting to see what happens, F9 decided stake a claim to a release date 12 months later. It was an easy enough date to grab, as it was the one the franchise had originally claimed for its tenth installment, but due to various delays and the spinoff, that movie wasn't going to come out next year anyway.