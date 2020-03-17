Wait, Jared Leto Seriously Just Learned About Coronavirus?

Right now, Morbius is set for release on July 31, but considering all the movie-related shakeups that have occurred over the last week due to the spread of the coronavirus, it might not stay in that slot. Mulan, The New Mutants, No Time to Die and Black Widow are just some of the movies that have been pushed back as the world deals with the coronavirus, and it’s even gotten to the point where Regal Cinemas has shut down all its locations as a precaution.