Maisie Williams Helped Keep Her New Mutants Co-Star From Freaking Out When Finally Watching The Movie

While the public at large has still not seen director Josh Boone’s The New Mutants just yet, the cast of the film has already had their taste of the action. It was truly an event for some, especially actor Blu Hunt, who started to freak out once she saw her character Danielle Moonstar on screen for the first time. Thankfully, she had co-star and Game of Thrones vet Maisie Williams to calm her down.