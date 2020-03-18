You Know, The New Mutants Delays Might Actually Help It In The Long Run

Is it a dumpster fire or is it better than Disney seems to be giving it credit for? It may not be Avengers: Endgame level, but I don’t think anyone is expecting that out of The New Mutants. But then what is it? There’s more questioning around that now. The fact of the matter is the longer The New Mutants has been on the lips of movie fans and reported on, it feels as though there is more anticipation for the movie than ever. Is the anticipation massive? No, but the mere fact that more people are talking about it than two years ago will perhaps give way to a larger audience.