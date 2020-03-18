Seth Rogen Got High And Live-Tweeted Cats, See His Funniest Responses

It's a crazy time in the world, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to play out on a global scale. Health professionals are encouraging the public to self-quarantine, in order to reduce infections. As such, plenty of us are shut in at home, watching whatever content is currently available. In response, studios have been releasing movies on Video On Demand early. The infamous movie musical Cats is one of the projects that arrived early, and actor/writer/producer Seth Rogen got super high and watched it for the first time. Rogen live-tweeted his thoughts, and the results definitely didn't disappoint.