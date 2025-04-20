I'm Loving Snoop Dogg Celebrating 4/20 With An Easter Bunny Meme And An On-Brand New Music Video With Jelly Roll

He's making the most out of the holiday

Snoop Dogg in his music video flanked by Bob Marley and Tom Petty
(Image credit: Death Row/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Easter is a bit different this year, especially if you're someone who observes the unofficial good-time holiday of 4/20. Snoop Dogg is basically the patron saint of marijuana these days, so it only makes sense that he's been able to celebrate both days of observation so perfectly, in this case with both a great meme and a new music video featuring Jelly Roll, Bob Marley and Tom Petty, at least sort of.

Safe to say Snoop isn't sparking up with his good pal Martha Stewart this Sunday, but he was able to deliver some inspiring tunes for his followers who may be bouncing between both holidays this weekend. Check out the meme he posted to X, which shows the "Doggfather" switching species to mark the occasion.

I don't think I've been this amused by a Snoop Dogg visual since he rolled joints at supersonic speeds on Kai Cenat's livestream. Nobody can look so simultaneously contented and displeased with the same face. It's a hilarious picture, and it made my Easter and 4/20 a bit brighter just by seeing it.

Of course, Snoop wasn't going to let 4/20 go by without sharing something else for his fans to pass around, and it came in the form of a trippy ass new music video for a reggae-fied version of Tom Petty's "Last Dance with Mary Jane," featuring Jelly Roll and...well...A.I.-looking creations representing not just the late, great Petty, but also Bob Marley.

Last Dance with Mary Jane ft. Tom Petty & Jelly Roll (Official Music Video) - YouTube Last Dance with Mary Jane ft. Tom Petty & Jelly Roll (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

I would say that's not a video anyone who experienes anxiety should watch, but it's far better than the last Snoop Dogg collaboration video I've seen. The music video itself is directed by Dave Meyers, who has crafted a list too vast of notable videos for big artists since the late '90s. But a personal favorite of mine that he worked on that shares similar vibes with this video is Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On."

Speaking of getting freaky, the D-O double G (much easier to say than write) shared a strange video to Instagram, which featured him voicing an animated version of himself set to get intimate with an anthropomorphic joint. Check it out, and be on the lookout for that Mike Tyson cameo:

A post shared by Dr. Fakenstein (@drfakenstein)

A photo posted by on

Is Iron Mike on an infamous toad venom trip in this video? Is that what is going on here? That's the optimist in me, because I don't want to assume the fighting champion was depicted doing anything more questionable just on the other side of that window.

Considering all of this, it's somewhat amusing that Snoop Dogg can maintain such a lifestyle, where he can openly discuss marijuana all day long and still appear on shows like The Voice as a coach. I'm not too sure anyone who has been a coach on the NBC series could successfully wear those two hats at once, which may point to how rare of a celebrity he is.

Snoop Dogg has found his niche in Hollywood and might be the most family-friendly stoner to grace the spotlight. When you can honor blowing smoke and watching Frozen in the same breath and people love it, you gotta be doing something right! Happy holidays to the Doggfather, and how he's married these two holidays to each other.

Snoop Dogg's Missionary album is out on streaming and in stores now, so be sure to check it out wherever you listen to music. CinemaBlend will continue to track what's happening with celebrities and the wild things they decide to share with the world.

