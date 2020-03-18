New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Video Shows The Voices In Rey’s Head

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a hotly debated film, unsurprising considering it was the end of a 40-year-old film saga, but even if you were among the group that didn't love it as much as you wished to, there were still some moments that likely brought out the fan in all of us. One of those came at the end of the film, when we were treated to a number of Jedi cameos that came to us in audio form.