Disney’s Parks Are Losing Millions Every Day Since Closing

In an effort to curb transmission of the coronavirus, any place where large numbers of people gather is shut down. Stadiums and arenas are closed and major sporting events are on hold. But the big blow to a lot of people right now is that theme parks are shut down. All the parks around the world from Disney, Universal, Six Flags, and more are closed for business until at least the end of March. That's going to be a major hit to the bottom line of any company, but according to some estimates, the closure is hitting the Walt Disney Company especially hard, as it's costing the company ten of millions of dollars a day.