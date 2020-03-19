See What Knives Out’s Ana De Armas Could Look Like As DC’s Poison Ivy

The DC live-action universe has had a wild tenure in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. While the first few installments in the DCEU left something to be desired, the last three releases were critically acclaimed. The franchise continues to grow with each new movie, and there are some very exciting projects coming down the pipeline. Both Birds of Prey and The Batman will help build the world of Gotham City, but there are some iconic characters from the comics who have yet to be cast. Chief among them is femme fatale Poison Ivy, and some fans are hoping that Knives Out standout Ana de Armas might be the lady to do it. Once more, now we can see what she might look like as the Batman rogue.