6 Crazy Facts About Jackie Chan

As far as my research goes (because who knows how many of his innumerable stunts have ended badly) Jackie Chan suffered through at least 70 on-set injuries by the time he turned 50. A good handful of these incidents would turn out to be near-death experiences, such as the time he got a permanent hole in his skull from a stunt in the Armour of God, but he has apparently not seen the last of the Reaper’s close company as he reportedly almost drowned on the set of his latest thriller Vanguard. Maybe the 65-year-old should look into doing something less potentially hazardous next - an Aaron Sorkin movie, perhaps?