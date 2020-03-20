Avatar Sequels in Quarantine: ‘Flatten That Curve’ But Hit That Release Date

Avatar 2 isn't slated to hit theaters for nearly two years, but with production that's focusing on Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, and filming being handled in an "all at once" sort of way rather than doing each film back-to-back, it's largely impossible to know just how much of the filming of Avatar 2 is actually done. If it's complete, or close to it, then the fact that post-production is still moving forward, even if it's doing so slowly, makes it more likely that the long delayed film won't miss its current release date.