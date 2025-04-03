Thunderbolts And More At CinemaCon 2025's Walt Disney Studios Panel - Live Blog

Refresh

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan has taken the stage to talk about Zootopia 2! He informed us that he'd be playing a brand new character, a snake, and then he threw to an exclusive new clip. The clip featured Jason Bateman's Nick and Ginnifer Goodwin's Judy in group therapy, with Judy claiming that they'd officially been partners for one week. Quinta Brunson's character, who is running the session, psychoanalyzes the duo in hilarious fashion. You can see it in theaters on March 4, 2016! (Image credit: Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures)

Kevin Feige joined us via video to introduce a new trailer for The Fantastic Four! Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm informs the crew that she and Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards are having a baby. Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm tells Sue that she'll be the best mom ever, but hilariously tells Reed that he doesn't have the same faith in his abilities as a dad. It seems that The Fantastic Four are in a pretty good place, as the whole world loves them and praises the astronauts as heroes. The crowd erupted as Julia Garner's Silver Surfer appeared on screen! We quickly have to move past how awesome she looks as she informs the crew that Earth has been targeted for destruction. See it July 25! (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Thunderbolts are here! They stumbled in with a disheveled Wyatt Russell, with the bit being that he was having a little too much fun in Vegas. He's joined by Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Hannah John-Kamen. After Florence Pugh hilariously stumbled through her scripted teleprompter banter, telling the crowd that she hadn't been drinking, the crew threw to a clip. The clip featured the crew together in the back of a truck that Bucky (Sebastian Stan) is driving. Alexei (David Harbour) asks what the plan is, and it's clear that Bucky doesn't have one. They drive the truck through a wall and cause a huge ruckus fighting folks before Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) says over the intercom that she had "left the door open" for them. Once together, Valentina looks at The Red Guardian and says "Who's this old Santa Claus," which got a huge laugh from the audience, and we then got footage in what was more of a traditional trailer. Near the end, Bucky tries to make an impassioned speech to the crew, only for Yelena to say, "Beautiful, Dr. Phil." It was all very hilarious, and the action looks great. I, for one, can't wait. See it May 2! (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Jamie Lee Curtis is back on stage to present James L. Brooks with CinemaCon's Cinéma vérité award. He took the opportunity to plead for art within commerce, pointing out that data has nothing on human emotion. He then threw to a clip from his new film, Ella McCay. Emma Mackey (played by Emma Mackey) is an idealistic young politician dealing with her deadbeat dad (Woody Harrelson) who is trying to make amends with her. The film looks honestly delightful, in the same vein as As Good As It Gets, Jerry Maguire, Broadcast News and the other great dramedies in Brooks' filmography. You can see it in theaters September 19! (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong are on stage to talk about their upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere. Jeremy Allen White is a man of few words, but he did say that portraying The Boss was a "dream come true," and they threw to a teaser. That looks like a biopic, all right! The footage didn't reveal very much, but it did end with a clip of White belting on stage as Bruce, and it was pretty epic. You can see the film later this year. (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Elle Fanning is on stage introducing Predator: Badlands! She spoke of how stoked she was to work with Dan Trachtenberg after his massively successful Prey. She then threw to a trailer. The teaser didn't reveal much, but we got a solid look at the predator himself at the end as he slices a jungle creature in half, and the crowd erupted in applause. It looks pretty phenomenal, and the film will be released on November 7.

Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges have taken the stage to talk about Tron: Ares! Leto promised that this movie was going to hit us "Right in the grid, wherever that is," and threw to an exclusive new clip from Tron: Ares. The clip opens on a cop car being ripped in half as it drives into a lightcycle line. It is obvious that this movie will very much takes place in the real world, aggressively merged with the game of Tron. The big standout from the trailer was the clip we heard from the soundtrack by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. You can see it in October! (Image credit: Disney)

Lindsay Lohan and Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis have taken the stage to talk Freakier Friday! They talked about their love for making these films, and how badly they want the fandom to see this sequel in theaters. Then they debuted an exclusive clip from the film. In the clip, the mom and daughter duo were fumbling to flirt while the man in question had no idea they'd swapped bodies. What can I say? It's a Freaky Friday sequel, and it seems great. (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

First, Lilo & Stitch! We got a look at a full clip where Lilo had brought the unruly Stitch to Nani's workplace. We saw a bit of the scene referenced in the trailer, and watching it play out gives us exactly what we wanted. It was adorable and funny. You can see it May 23! (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)