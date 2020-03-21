Star Wars Gives Leia An Animated Tribute, And Bring Your Tissues

The above clip goes through Leia's most recent appearances in the Star Wars franchise, but does have a lovely nod to George Lucas' A New Hope. Leia walks into the darkness in her white dress and hair buns, and in a flash she's transformed into the adult Leia from the sequel movies. Carrie Fisher's likeness is beautifully done, as we see her in the Resistance uniform from The Force Awakens. She first encourages Rey to travel to Ach-to in search of Luke, ensuring her future Padawan that The Force is with her.