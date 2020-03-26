Dune And 5 Other Fantastic Sci-Fi Books That Live Up To The Hype

Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? - Philip K. Dick

Speaking of Blade Runner, did you know that the title “Blade Runner” has absolutely nothing to do with the original Philip K. Dick story, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Seriously. The title came from another story, but it was such an arresting name that the movie got that title. Strange. Anywho, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? does have a similar story in that it’s about a bounty hunter who tracks down androids and “retires” them. But there’s also a whole subplot in there about endangered animals, and Deckard actually wants to make enough money to buy a living animal. So yeah… similar but different. Also, it’s not suggested in the book that Deckard may himself be an android. That’s more like fan-fiction.